CHICAGO (CBS) — A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday during an argument outside a bar in Hammond, Indiana.
Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 1:30 a.m. at Coach’s Corner, near 162nd and Kennedy in Hammond.
When officers arrived, they found Katelyn Golden, of Hammond, had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Lake County Coroner’s office.
Witnesses told police Golden was shot during an argument with a man in the parking lot at Coach’s Corner.
Police did not have a detailed description of the shooter.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call Hammond Police Det. Mike Nemcek at 219-852-2977.