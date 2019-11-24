CHICAGO (CBS) — A law enforcement vehicle was stolen early Sunday in the West Morgan Park neighborhood, police said.
At 1:11 a.m., two thieves were headed north on the 10900 block of South Talman Avenue in a white sedan, checking door handles, police said.
One offender checked a parked sport-utility vehicle, and then got in and drove off south on Talman Avenue with the white sedan tailing, police said.
The SUV belongs to a law enforcement agency, but is not a Chicago Police vehicle, police sources said. It was not immediately clear what law enforcement agency the vehicle belonged to.
The SUV was last seen at 6:05 a.m. at 65th Street and Bell Avenue in West Englewood, police said.
Police were putting out a citywide bulletin about the stolen vehicle late Sunday afternoon.