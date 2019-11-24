CHICAGO (CBS) — The former girlfriend of a Chicago police officer has been charged with trying to hire someone to kidnap and kill a 62-year-old woman.
Lissette Ortiz, 54, has been charged with one felony count of solicitation of murder for hire.
Sources said Ortiz is the former girlfriend of a police officer assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail.
The officer is friends with the 62-year-old woman Ortiz wanted to have killed, sources said.
According to sources, Ortiz may have mistaken their friendship for something else, and tried to hire someone to kill the 62-year-old. What Ortiz didn’t know was the person she tried to hire was an undercover police officer.
Ortiz was arrested Friday evening near Central and Leland Avenues, after trying to hire the undercover officer to kidnap and kill the 62-year-old woman.
Ortiz was due in bond court Sunday afternoon.
Her former girlfriend was acquitted of domestic battery charges this summer. Ortiz had accused her of pinning her against a wall and ripping her clothes while taking away her car keys. A judge found the officer not guilty.