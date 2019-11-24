SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) — A man stood charged with murder Sunday evening after a woman he said was his girlfriend was found stabbed to death in their Schaumburg home.
Anthony R. Prate, 55, called police at 1:31 a.m. Saturday, saying he had his girlfriend had gotten into a fight involving a knife and both were injured. When officers arrived at the home in the 300 block of Arbor Glen Boulevard in Schaumburg, they found a woman stabbed to death.
Police launched a death investigation, while Prate was taken to the hospital for injuries to his arms and hands. After being released, he was taken into custody for questioning, police said.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy on the woman on Sunday and found that her death was caused by more than 20 cutting injuries, and the manner of death was a homicide, police said. She was identified as Malgorzata Daniel, 48, who lived at the Arbor Glen Boulevard address.
On Sunday, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office approved first-degree murder charges against Prate.
Prate, of Algonquin, was set to appear for a bond hearing Monday at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.