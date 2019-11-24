CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were asking for help Sunday evening in finding a 9-year-old girl who went missing in Rogers Park.
Ashlynn Roberts was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 7500 block of North Seeley Avenue, police said.
She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, black shorts with a pink line, and silver sandals, police said.
Ashlynn is a black female with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion. She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.