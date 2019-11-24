  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    11:00 PMJoel Osteen
    11:30 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ashlynn Roberts, Missing 9-Year-Old Girl, Rogers Park, Seeley Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were asking for help Sunday evening in finding a 9-year-old girl who went missing in Rogers Park.

Ashlynn Roberts was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 7500 block of North Seeley Avenue, police said.

She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, black shorts with a pink line, and silver sandals, police said.

Ashlynn Roberts

Ashlynn Roberts, 9, was last seen in Rogers Park on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Ashlynn is a black female with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion. She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.