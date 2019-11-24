CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for help finding Julia “Judy” Hicks, a 76-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday.
Hicks was last seen near 98th and Eggleston in the Washington Heights neighborhood.
Police said she is driving a white 2010 Chevy Impala, with license plate AG53857, and might be headed to the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center at 820 S. Damen Av.
Hicks a 5-foot-3, 150-pound African American woman with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees her should call 911 or contact Area South Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8274.