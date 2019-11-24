  • CBS 2On Air

Chicago News, missing woman, Washington Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for help finding Julia “Judy” Hicks, a 76-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday.

Hicks was last seen near 98th and Eggleston in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Julia Hicks, 76, has been missing since Nov. 23, 2019. (Source: Chicago Police)

Police said she is driving a white 2010 Chevy Impala, with license plate AG53857, and might be headed to the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center at 820 S. Damen Av.

Hicks a 5-foot-3, 150-pound African American woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 or contact Area South Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8274.