



— The family of a 15-year-old boy who was accidentally shot in a shootout at an Old Irving Park music school has set up a GoFundMe to support the surgeries he needs.

Rylan Wilder was accidentally shot by Des Plaines police in a melee Tuesday night involving a bank robbery suspect who had stolen a car and driven miles into the city of Chicago. Rylan was an intern at the school and was working at the time.

“While the injuries are tragically severe, unlike many other families, we are lucky, he survived and is now out of ‘critical condition,” Rylan’s parents, Tom and Lucia Wilder, wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Rylan’s parents wrote about his musical talent.

“With laser focus, Rylan started following his passion for playing music at a very young age. He is a driven and talented musician who writes music, sings and plays guitar, drums, bass, and piano. He is the lead guitarist and vocalist in his band, Monarchy Over Monday,” his parents wrote. “Rylan is already showing strong determination to overcome his injuries.”

Monarchy Over Monday had to cancel a Thanksgiving weekend show at Martyrs’, 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., as the teen recovers, according to the band Facebook page.

Rylan has had to undergo multiple specialized surgeries on his arm and stomach, and there are “many more on the horizon,” his parents wrote.

“We are bracing ourselves for a long road to recovery. Our medical bills are mounting each day. Unfortunately, we are on an HMO insurance plan that will not cover most portions of the required care,” Rylan’s parents wrote. “We are asking anyone who is interested to please provide support to us through this GoFundMe effort in lieu of flowers, gifts, food, etc.”

They continued: “We appreciate how fortunate we are and are grateful for the support we have already received from family and friends. We are especially grateful to his amazing, specialized team of selfless doctors and nurses. We know we are lucky. Whether you are able to contribute or not, we thank you for your continued support, thoughts, and/or prayers.”

On Tuesday, Willis robbed a Bank of America branch on Oakton Street in Des Plaines and made off with more than $15,000, police said. He was pressing a 9mm gun into a bank teller’s back and soon left with the money in a white plastic bag, according to an indictment.

FBI agents, and Chicago, Des Plaines and Illinois State Police officers were able to track the suspect’s movements after the quick-thinking teller slipped in a GPS tracking device with the money. Chicago Police were waiting when Willis got off the Kennedy Expressway at Irving Park Road at about 6:53 p.m., officials said.

Upon seeing Chicago Police at Irving Park Road near Kildare Avenue, Willis fired at the vehicles — striking a Chicago Police officer in the head, CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said Tuesday night. The officer suffered a skull fracture and was left in serious condition.

Willis then stormed into the UpBeat Music & Arts school at 4318 W. Irving Park Rd., and Des Plaines police followed him in and shot and killed him – but also accidentally wounded Rylan in the arm and abdomen.

A TIMELINE: From Bank Robbery In Des Plaines To Melee Of Gunfire In Old Irving Park

Rylan and the other kids inside the music school ran out through an alley. The rest of the music students made it into the nearby Berman Subaru dealership, but witnesses said Rylan didn’t get that far.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where his condition was initially critical, but later stabilized.

Meanwhile, Willis’ alleged accomplice in the bank robbery, Maurice Murphy, 32, was apprehended a short time after the robbery and was charged federally late last week.