CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old student who was found dead in her car in a University of Illinois at Chicago parking garage this weekend is believed to be the victim of foul play, according to UIC police.
A person has been taken into custody.
UIC police said around 11 a.m. on Saturday, the family of Ruth George, of Berwyn, reported that she had not been heard from since the evening before.
George’s phone was pinged to the UIC Halsted Street Parking Garage at Halsted and Taylor streets, UIC police said.
UIC police and members of George’s family went to the garage, only to find George dead in the back seat of her car.
An investigation by UIC police has determined that George was alone when she went into the parking garage around 1:35 a.m. Saturday. The person of interest went into the garage right afterward, police said.
“It is very difficult to find words that can express the sadness our entire community experiences today following the news of the tragic death of a 19-year-old undergraduate student,” said UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis in a written statement Saturday. “We offer our sincere condolences to the student’s family and friends and I know that all of us have them in our hearts as they struggle with this devastating loss.”
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call UIC police at (312) 996-2830.