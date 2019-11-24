



— I’m not sure this win means much of anything going forward, but at least the Bears avoided absolute rock bottom by not losing to a clearly awful Giants team.

Mitchell Trubisky played like Mitchell Trubisky often does. He showed flashes of why Ryan Pace traded up to get him at number two. But he also had too many bad plays mixed in. Both his interceptions in this game were inexcusable. He did finally have his first rushing touchdown of the season and threw for a season-high 278 yards.

The defense was very good again for the most part. They gave up one late touchdown, but not the second one, as they got the big stop to seal the win. Eddie Jackson told me after the game they had it in the back of their minds that they had blown a number of late leads and said that one felt especially good.

Khalil Mack was feeling good after his big strip sack. He basically admitted his eyes light up when he sees only a single blocker trying to stop him.

The one other takeaway from the locker room postgame? Tarik Cohen was not happy with the fans booing the team in the first half. He said he understands the fans frustration but he doesn’t think booing is necessary.

He said, “I don’t understand if you’re a fan of somebody how you can boo them when they’re going through hardship.” I asked him if he’s ever booed as a fan, and he said no because if he’s a fan of someone, he’s with them through the highs and lows.

So the Bears get the win, and now they have the ultra-quick turnaround playing in Detroit Thanksgiving morning. Khalil Mack was already in the ice bath right after the game trying to get a head start on the recovery process.