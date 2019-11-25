CHICAGO (CBS) — Three children and two adults were rushed to area hospitals Monday evening in a multi-vehicle accident at 48th Street and Western Avenue.
The accident happened at 7:58 p.m., police said. A car traveling north on Western Avenue struck another vehicle headed in the opposite direction, police said.
Western Avenue and Western Boulevard run parallel and are separated by a strip of park land in that area, splitting Back of the Yards from Brighton Park.
The 25-year-old woman driving the first car was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said. Three children – a 6-year-old boy, a 1-year-old boy, and a 1-year-old girl, were taken to the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital, where their conditions were also stabilized.
The 54-year-old man driving the other car was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. His condition was also stabilized.
The Fire Department earlier indicated that at least one more adult declined medical treatment.
The two cars that were in the accident sustained moderate damage, the Fire Department said.
The driver accused of causing the accident was ticketed for not having a valid driver’s license or insurance, and two counts of not having a child restraint system for a child under 4, police said.