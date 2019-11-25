CHICAGO (CBS) — A man wanted in a double homicide in Buffalo Grove, who shot himself during a standoff with police in Minnesota over the weekend, died Monday.
Around 8 p.m. Friday, police in Edina, Minnesota near Minneapolis received a tip that someone had spotted a vehicle matching the description of one wanted in connection with the Buffalo Grove murders.
Officers found the vehicle and set up a perimeter. They tried to talk to the man, and after a short standoff, he was removed with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Edina police said. He was taken to an area hospital, police said.
Buffalo Grove police said the driver was positively identified as Anatoliy Ermak, 64. He was wanted on two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his ex-wife, Nataliya Ermak, 55, and her husband, Roman Frid, 69.
Buffalo Grove police said earlier this week that Ermak was considered armed and dangerous. A Cook County judge has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Police said Ermak shot and killed his ex-wife and her husband in an underground parking garage at the Cambridge on the Lake complex apartment complex in Buffalo Grove this past Sunday night.
The couple parked their car, and then Nataliya’s ex-husband Anatoliy entered through the open garage door, shot the couple multiple times with a handgun and slipped out the side door.
Police have said Ermak lives in Minneapolis and had rented a car there before driving more than 400 miles to Buffalo Grove and shooting and killing the couple.
According to court records, Anatoliy and Nataliya filed for divorce in 2011.