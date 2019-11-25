CHICAGO (CBS) — Quiet weather is on tap for Monday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
The next active weather system moves in Tuesday afternoon, bringing rain showers into our area. Only rain is expected – no snow – due to the mild air that will be in place. Highs will reach the upper 40s.
The main moisture plume with this system moves in Tuesday night, closer to midnight. Heavier downpours and thunderstorms are possible with this part of the disturbance. It will open the door for high winds on Wednesday.
A few leftover showers are possible early Wednesday morning, but it’s more about the southwest to west winds of 30-40 mph gusting 50-60 mph.
On Thanksgiving Day, conditions will be mostly cloudy as the high drops to 39. On Black Friday, look for rain showers and a high of 41, and on Saturday, more rain showers and a high of 49.
A mix of light rain and snow is expected on Sunday, with a high of 40.