CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was taken away in an ambulance Monday afternoon in an accident involving a squad car and other vehicles in the Washington Park community.
A squad car was seen with one of its taillights hanging off at the scene at 61st Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Monday afternoon. Two other cars were also seen damaged at the scene – with one appearing to have broadsided the other.
An officer was seen being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.
Further details about the accident and other injuries were not immediately available.