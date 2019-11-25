CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department honors its officers after reaching a milestone in the fight against gun violence.
The department has taken in more than 10,000 illegal guns so far this year. That’s roughly one gun every 42 minutes.
Just within the hour, Superintendent Eddie Johnson said he’s extraordinarily proud of his officers. He also renewed his call for tougher gun laws.
“We need systematic change to prevent these guns from ever finding their way into the city, particularly in neighborhoods that are most at risk due to poverty, unemployment and other factors,” Johnson said. “I’ll take this opportunity to call for common sense gun laws, specifically involving gun sales in the secondary market such as gun shows and internet-based sales.”
CPD said arrest numbers for illegal gun possessions are up 10% this year as well.