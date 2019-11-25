



Parents of a Chicago teenager plan to sue after their son was shot in last week’s gun battle between police and a suburban bank robber in Old Irving Park.

The 15-year-old boy was working as an intern at Upbeat Music Studio, when he was shot in the arm and stomach. The family plans to sue the second bank robber involved in the incident.

Bank robber Christopher Willis led Des Plaines police on a chase to Old Irving Park.

The chase ended with a shootout in this music studio. Willis was shot and killed, but bullets also hit Rylan Wilder, who was interning at the studio.

Des Plaines police were the ones who accidentally shot a 15-year-old boy.

His family’s lawsuit contains text messages from that night, between Rylan and his mother.

Before the shooting, Rylan asks, “could you pick me up at 7:15 please?”

His mom writes back, “yes — daddy will pick you up — he wants to see how the mini is running.”

Rylan says, “cool thanks” with a kiss emoji.

But nearly an hour later, mom writes “Hey is everything OK? Dad’s trying to get there, but everything is blocked off by police.”

She continues with “He keeps trying to call you, but you’re not answering.”

They wouldn’t know what happened until later, when a paramedic called Rylan’s dad and said he’d been shot.

Rylan’s parents say he’ll need more surgeries on his arm.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to support the surgeries he needs.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Police officer who was also injured during all of this was released from the hospital Sunday.