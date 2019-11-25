LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears held a light practice Monday night as they make the quick turnaround from Sunday’s win against the New York Giants to facing the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Mitchell Trubisky is coming off a season high for passing yards with much of damage being done in the hurry-up offense. Trubisky said after the game he prefers when they go up tempo, so why not do it more?

“Any time that we have plays or something that our players like, we always take that into consideration. I think you need to. We get together every Friday and we go through that call sheet and if there’s something that he doesn’t like, that thing gets thrown out,” said head coach Matt Nagy.

The defense will try to build off another solid performance that included the return of the Khalil Mack strip sack. It could’ve been their second defensive touchdown of the season, if Nick Williams hadn’t gotten taken out by his teammate, Leonard Floyd.

“Flo’s my guy. We talked about it. He owes me a little money and we squashed it. If he didn’t roll up under me, I would’ve gotten in the end zone.”

I didn’t see it coming. I thought somebody had tackled me and then I fell and I saw him right there, that’s why I kind of rolled. I was trying to roll into the endzone and they touched me down,” said Bears defensive tackle Nick Williams with a smile.

A couple surprises on the injury report. Taylor Gabriel and Ben Braunecker both missed practice because of concussions. Starting right tackle Bobby Massie also sat out with an ankle injury.