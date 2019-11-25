CHICAGO (CBS)– Lake County residents can now track snow and ice removal operations.
The new PASSAGE system allows users to track all 26 snow plow routes and see what direction the plows are headed.
According to the Lake County Division of Transportation, users can see the latest road conditions through snapshots taken from each plow, which are updated every three minutes.
Cameras installed on plows allow for constant updates.
There is a Youtube video available for residents to learn how to use this new tracking system.