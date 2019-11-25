CHICAGO (CBS) — Much of the CTA Orange Line was suspended Monday afternoon due to a medical emergency on the tracks.
Service was halted between Roosevelt and 35th/Archer. Trains were running in two sections – between 35th/Archer and Midway and between Roosevelt and the Loop, the Chicago Transit Authority said.
The CTA did not give further specifics about the medical emergency, which happened at the Halsted stop.
CHECK: CTA Updates
By 4:35 p.m., Orange Line trains were back running with residual delays. The CTA warned that some trains and platforms might be busier than usual as crews worked to restore normal service.