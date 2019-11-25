CHICAGO (CBS)– In the case against R Kelly, one of his girlfriends is opening up about her experiences with the singer online.
Joycelyn Savage opened up on the paid forum Patreon.
She says R. Kelly was physically abusive and she had two abortions “because of some monster kept as a prisoner.”
This after previously defending R-Kelly to CBS News’ Gayle King.
Right now Kelly is being held in jail in Chicago on charges of sexually abusing women and underage girls. He’s also been charged in New York and has pleaded “not guilty” to all charges.
Kelly has been in federal custody since July 11, when he was arrested in connection with two separate federal cases in Chicago and New York.
Savage’s family says they’ve been trying to get in touch with her.
“I want to see this case end with Joycelyn Savage coming home with Robert Sylvester Kelly being held accountable by a jury of his peers and us to send a message in our community. That we are going to believe the voices of black women,” attorney Gerald Griggs said.