CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday warned of a string of robberies in the West Woodlawn community, in which the victims may have been lured by dating apps.
The incidents all happened in the 6200 block of South Rhodes Avenue, police said.
One incident happened on Friday, Oct. 25 at 1 a.m., the other just an hour and 50 minutes later at 2:50 a.m. Another incident happened Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m., and another on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 11 p.m., police said.
Police said victims may have been lured to the area by “social media dating sites,” though they did not specify which ones. In one instance, the victim’s car was taken, police said.
Police described the robbers as one to three African-American males between 20 and 22 years old, standing between 5 feet and 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing between 145 and 160 pounds, along with one African-American female between 20 and 21 years old, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall with a light brown complexion.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.