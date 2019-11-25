CHICAGO (CBS)– A semi truck driver is dead after running a red light and hitting two cars.
Illinois State Police were on the scene last night just after 6 p.m. Sunday At Illinois route 126 and Ridge road.
They said when the semi truck went through the red light, it hit a car in the intersection sending the car’s driver and passenger to the hospital.
The impact was so strong, the semi truck was re-directed into another car stopped at the light.
No one in that car was hurt.
State police said the semi truck driver died at the scene.