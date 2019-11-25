CHICAGO (CBS) — There are a lot of unanswered questions about the murder of UIC student, 19-year-old Ruth George.

CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli has the story from the campus of UIC.

There are no charges but police are questioning someone and charges could be coming soon.

The memorial to a murdered coed continues to grow on Chicago’s largest college campus, as friends and loved ones ask in permanent marker that Ruth George be remembered.

It’s been more than 50 hours since since the body of a UIC sophomore was found in the backseat of a white sedan where Ruth George was found strangled.

“The mood in my class was pretty somber,” said biology professor Mary Ashley.

The 19-year-old kinesiology and honors student was found after her cell phone was traced to the Halsted Street parking garage on campus.

Police said George entered the parking garage at 1:35 a.m. Saturday. A man was spotted entering the same garage shortly after. Police said he is in custody and is being called a person of interest.

Tyler Nielsen is coordinator in the honors college where George was remembered in a ceremony today.

“She was an incredible student and an incredible person,” Nielsen said.

Friends and loved ones said George was known for her smile and sense of humor. Now that playful the memories of those she leaves behind.

“It’s a tragedy tenfold. She was such a vibrant part of the community. You can feel that pain already,” said Nielsen.

Ruth is survived by her mother, two sisters and members of her extended family.

UIC police declined requests for an interview.