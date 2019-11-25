



— An urgent search continued late Monday for a stolen law enforcement sport-utility vehicle, and the weapon that was left inside.

As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported, it was unlikely that the thieves knew whom the SUV belonged to when they cased it and made off with it in the 10900 block of South Talman Avenue in West Morgan Park.

Now, they are in possession of what may just be the most sought after vehicle in Chicago.

Video captured the stolen black Dodge Durango. Of course, its owner was more remarkable than the make and model.

Chicago Police put out an all-call Sunday night, saying a law enforcement vehicle had been stolen with a duty weapon inside. The vehicle was also equipped with emergency lights, the bulletin said.

Before the loud getaway, security cameras captured a white sedan creeping north on Talman Avenue near 109th Street. It was 1:15 a.m. Sunday, and neighbors said a small team of thieves was checking for unlocked doors.

They landed on the law enforcement SUV with the weapon inside.

The SUV was not a Chicago Police vehicle. The question of which law enforcement agency it belonged to remains unclear, but police radio did provide a clue.

“Immediately notify CPD, FBI Task Force,” the Sunday evening radio call said.

We asked the FBI if it was their truck. They told us, “The FBI is aware of a situation involving a leased vehicle occurring over the weekend.”

And about the weapon left in the car and whether that was allowed inside the Bureau, the FBI said, “Storage of firearms in a vehicle requires prior written approval.”

As to whether there was such approval in this case, the FBI said, “There is no further information at this time.”

Speaking of time, five hours after the theft, a 6 a.m. crew of thieves sweep the same block – entering cars but not stealing them.

It was unclear if they were connected to the outfit that as of Monday night remained in control of the police vehicle.

The big questions Monday night were whether the gun was locked up, and whether it was approved to be in the car. Also, might the thieves be able to pose as officers with the official police lights?

We asked CPD and the Sheriff’s office and the FBI for details on the investigation. As of 5 p.m., there were no answers.

The SUV was last seen at 6:05 a.m. at 65th Street and Bell Avenue in West Englewood, police said Sunday.