CHICAGO (CBS)– A Holocaust survivor is impacting suburban high school students by sharing her story.
Joyce Wagner, a 97-year-old Holocaust survivor, provided real-life context to the Glendbard West High School Theatre production of “The Diary of Anne Frank.”
Wagner survived Auschwitz after nearly two years in the camp. As the sole survivor of her family of 11, Wagner wrote about her experiences in her book “A Promise Kept To Bear Witness.”
“The Holocaust occurred because individuals, organizations, and governments allowed prejudice, hatred, and even mass murder to occur. Young people, you can create a new way forward,” Wagner said. “You can be the change makers who create a world of unity, respect and tolerance.”
In 1976, Wagner spoke to students who were performing the same play. Since then, the school said she has come back to speak whenever possible.
Her message to students: “Love is always stronger than hate.”