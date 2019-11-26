By Ed Curran and Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago area has now been placed under a High Wind Warning for Wednesday. This is an upgrade from the High Wind Watch that had earlier been issued.
The warning begins, for our southern counties, at 6 a.m. Wednesday It goes into effect at 9 a.m. for the Chicago area. The High Wind Warning remains in effect until 6 p.m.
The storm system brings strong winds, 25-35 mph, that could gust as high as 60 miles per hour. Although the entire daylight hours will be windy, the most powerful winds will be during the midday hours, late morning to mid-afternoon.
Expect these powerful winds to have an impact on air travel, together with bad winter weather outside of the Chicago area, during this busy holiday travel time. They’ll also buffet high-profile vehicles on the roads. It’s expected we’ll see tree damage along with associated power outages.
Temperatures will plummet from the upper 40s in the morning on Wednesday to the mid and upper 30s by late afternoon.
This powerful storm system will bring rain to Chicago Tuesday afternoon and night. A few thunderstorms are possible. Some showers will remain in the area Wednesday morning along with increasing winds.
We expect to stay on the warm side of the storm but it’ll bring snow to the north of us in Wisconsin. Areas in far northern Wisconsin could see 6-10+ inches of snow before it’s all over.
Thanksgiving is, thankfully, quieter but colder with a little sun and a high that struggles to reach 40. The normal temperature at this time of year is in the lower 40s.