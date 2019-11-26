  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Holiday Travel, rain, storms, Thanksgiving forecast, Weather


CHICAGO (CBS)– Heavy rain and wind is on the way as nearly 2 million people are expected to travel through Chicago‘s airports.

Tuesday will be a warmer day with temperatures in the low 50s. There is a chance for showers in the afternoon and later at night thunderstorms are possible.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, the storm timing is from 9 p.m. through 2 a.m. Wednesday.

All rain and snow should be over by 9 a.m. Wednesday.

There is a high wind watch in place for Wednesday with gusts that could be 50 to 60 miles per hour.

By Thanksgiving, conditions will clear for a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper 30s.