CHICAGO (CBS)– Heavy rain and wind is on the way as nearly 2 million people are expected to travel through Chicago‘s airports.
Nightmare travel forecast as over 250 MILLION Americans will be dealing with snow, rain, wind or a combination of all 3 over the next few days! @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/K7SK9I1Zvp
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) November 26, 2019
Tuesday will be a warmer day with temperatures in the low 50s. There is a chance for showers in the afternoon and later at night thunderstorms are possible.
Your severe weather risks outlined for tonight. Main threat damaging wind, but can't rule out some quick spin up tornadoes. @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/eG9TpZXp8A
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) November 26, 2019
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, the storm timing is from 9 p.m. through 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Marginal risk of severe weather across parts of our area tonight! @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/qUPR5jJsD5
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) November 26, 2019
All rain and snow should be over by 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Here’s a peek at your Tuesday #chicago! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/t4OCVRcnYu
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) November 26, 2019
There is a high wind watch in place for Wednesday with gusts that could be 50 to 60 miles per hour.
By Thanksgiving, conditions will clear for a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper 30s.