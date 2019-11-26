CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago city council will vote on the 2020 budget Tuesday.
A rejection of part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan by state lawmakers will mean some changes.
The mayor has said she’s able to balance the budget without needing to raise property taxes. That budget will be discussed Tuesday and there’ll likely be a vote.
Part of the mayor’s plan to use a real estate transfer tax was rejected by the Illinois statehouse.
That means a $50 million hole needs to be filled.
CBS 2 spoke with the 36th ward alderman, Gilbert Villegas and says that’ll come from a city refunding increase a strategic hiring plan —
He said this means keeping hiring at the same pace as 2019, rather than increasing the pace of hiring as she originally proposed in her budget and other smaller cuts to the mayor’s office and city overtime.
Now some aldermen had wanted the budget to include plans to re-open some mental health clinics.
It’s still unclear how they will vote.