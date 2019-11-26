



With Thanksgiving week and Christmas less than a month away, the CTA wants to get riders in the holiday spirit.

It rolled out the anticipated annual (and very festive) holiday bus on Tuesday.

The number 56 was all decked out for the holidays. Bright lights and a reindeer called “Ralphie” decorate this year’s CTA bus with hundreds of Christmas lights.

The inside of the bus will feature artwork from kids at Perkins Bass Elementary School. And here’s another gift – there’s no extra fee for hoping on board.

The Chicago Transit Authority’s holiday train will soon roll into city stations.

The six-car train decorated with holiday scenes, lights and LED displays will begin service Friday on all CTA lines. Santa and his reindeer will ride along and greet children and their families.

Saturday riders will get to see a similarly decorated Elves’ Workshop Train that will run behind the holiday train.

Santa will be riding the bus, too.

The CTA’s holiday bus, which was to debut at the weekend’s Magnificent Mile Festival of Lights Parade, will take up 15 different bus routes during the holiday season.

Click here for the 2019 holiday schedule to see where and when the holiday train will roll by and click here for a look at the holiday bus schedule.

