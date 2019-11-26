CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was struck by a Chicago city tow truck and killed Tuesday morning at O’Hare International Airport.
Police were called at 8:38 a.m. after the 26-year-old male driver of the City of Chicago-owned tow truck hit the 70-year-old man, police said.
Witnesses said the accident happened on a roadway some distance from the international terminal at O’Hare.
The man was not in a crosswalk or a designated walking area, police said.
The man was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as Syed Imam of Hanover Park.
The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.