CHICAGO (CBS) — The 100th Street bridge over the Calumet River has been closed for repairs, after a barge came loose amid high winds on Wednesday and struck the underside of the bridge.
The Chicago Department of Transportation said a barge became unmoored early Wednesday due to high winds, and damaged the underside of the movable 100th Street bridge.
The bridge will be closed for approximately two weeks.
Eastbound traffic on 100th Street will be detoured at Torrence Avenue, north to 95th Street, east to Ewing Avenue, and then south back to 100th Street. Westbound traffic will be detoured north at Ewing Avenue, west on 95th Street, and south on Torrence Avenue back to 100th Street.