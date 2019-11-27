CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears (5-6) take on the New York Giants (3-7-1) at Ford Field on Thanksgiving. Kickoff is 11:30 a.m.
Here are some facts about the game:
This is the second year in a row the Bears and Lions are facing off on Thanksgiving Day. The Bears own a 9-8 advantage against the Lions overall on Thanksgiving, in 18 such meetings since 1934.
Bears head coach Matt Nagy is undefeated against the lions in his career in Chicago, and is 7-2 against the NFC North.
Amid a disappointing season, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had one of his best games of the year against the Lions on Nov. 10, when he threw for 3 touchdowns and no interceptions at Soldier Field, though he threw for only 173 yards. His 131.0 passer rating in the 20-13 win over the Lions in that game was the best of this year.
Both teams are in the middle of disappointing seasons with little shot at the post season. OK, mathematically, there is a shot, but according to FiveThirty Eight, it’s only about 2 percent for the Bears, and less than 1 percent for the Lions.
The Bears-Lions rivalry is one of the longest in the NFL, as the teams have met 179 times since 1930. The Bears have a 100-74-5 advantage, and have won their last three matchups.
A win on Thursday would give the Bears their first four-game win streak against the Lions since the days of coach Lovie Smith, when they took six in a row from 2008 to 2010.