CHICAGO (CBS) — A wind warning continues through 6 p.m. on Wednesday, as strong winds continue across northern Illinois, with gusts of more than 60 mph blowing through at times.
We’ve seen consistent gusts of around 40 mph across the area through the day, with some of the strongest gusts topping 60 mph at O’Hare International Airport, and in Valparaiso, Indiana.
As expected, the high winds sent temperatures plummeting. The day started off mild at O’Hare, with temperatures in the mid 50s overnight, but dropping down to 38 by the early afternoon. Combined with sustained winds of 24 mph, it feels like 27 degrees.
The powerful winds should die down after sunset, though it will stay breezy into early Thanksgiving morning.
The Thanksgiving holiday brings mostly cloudy skies, light winds, and temperatures slightly below normal, likely in the upper 30s or low 40s.
Friday will bring a chance for rain in the afternoon, with highs again in the low 40s.