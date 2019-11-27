CHICAGO (CBS)– Strong winds in Chicago are causing the Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza to close Wednesday.
NotifyChicago: Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza is closed today due to high winds. It will reopen on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 11am.
The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said the holiday market at Daley Plaza would not reopen until 11 a.m. Thursday, but Christkindlmarket organizers said it potentially would reopen at 4 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.
“Our top priority is the safety and security of our visitors,” market officials said in a Facebook post.
Winds have gusted at up to 61 mph on Wednesday at O’Hare International Airport, and up to 56 mph at Midway and Navy Pier.
