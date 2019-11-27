CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Humboldt Park neighborhood families were left homeless Wednesday evening after a fire ripped through their two-flat.
The fire broke out in a two-flat on Central Park Avenue near Augusta Boulevard.
Flames charred the top of the two-flat and spread to some other residences nearby.
Fire and police shut down the intersection of Central Park Avenue and Augusta Boulevard to extinguish the blaze.
Officials said everyone got out safely.
A man who rents out space said he believes the fire was electrical in nature, and said it started in the back and quickly spread. The Fire Department had not commented on the cause of the fire as of late Wednesday afternoon.