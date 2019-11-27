HOMEWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — A south suburban man has been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl – six years after the girl reported the crime.
Christopher Young, 52, of Flossmoor, stood charged Wednesday with aggravated kidnapping and predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, according to Homewood police.
On Saturday, Dec. 28, 2013, around 1:55 a.m., Flossmoor police were called for a found child in the 1300 block of Bunker Avenue in Flossmoor. The 6-year-old girl said she had been taken from her home on Hood Avenue in Homewood and taken to another home, before being released outside a third home, police said.
The girl was taken to a hospital for evaluation and examination, police said.
In June 2014, Homewood police received a report from Illinois State Police that DNA had been recovered from the girl – but the DNA did not match anyone in state police records.
But following an investigation, a suspect was identified and state police found that his DNA did match the DNA found on the girl, police said. That suspect was Young, who was arrested by Homewood police detectives on Monday.
Bond for Young was set at $200,000 at the Markham Courthouse on Wednesday, Homewood police said.