CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with the murder of 43-year-old Chaunti Bryla, who has been missing since March, but whose body has yet to be found.
Bryla has been missing from the Avalon Park neighborhood since March 14, when she was last seen near her home near 85th and Bennett.
Police said a missing person investigation in her case later became a homicide investigation, and forensic investigation and video evidence led detectives to determine she had been killed on March 20. It was not immediately clear when detectives came to that conclusion, but as recently as May, Bryla’s family was still working with police to find her.
Marvin Bailey, 27, who lives on the same block as Bryla, was identified as her killer and was arrested on Monday. Police said he has since been charged with one count of first-degree murder.
Bryla’s body has not yet been found, police said.
Bailey was due to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.