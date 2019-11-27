Bears Vs. Detroit Lions: Three Things To Watch ForThey’re 29th in the league in both yards per attempt and rushing yards per game. Maybe they can get it going this week against a Lions defense weak against everything on defense.

Chicago Bears Vs. Detroit Lions: Some Facts You Need To KnowThe Chicago Bears are looking to extend their winning streak against the Lions to four games when they meet in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day.

Corey Crawford Makes 32 Saves As Blackhawks Shut Out Dallas StarsCorey Crawford made 32 saves for Chicago's first shutout this season and the Blackhawks beat Dallas on Tuesday night.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 13: If You Haven't Already, Pick Up Colts RB Jonathan WilliamsThe Colts back erupted after getting his first start last week. With Marlon Mack out again, snatch him up while you still can.

Bulls Have Now Dropped 2 Of 3 With Loss To Portland Trail BlazersCarmelo Anthony scored 25 points in just his fourth game of the season, CJ McCollum added 21 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

'Hurry Up' Has Several Meanings For Bears This WeekThe Bears held a light practice Monday night as they make the quick turnaround from Sunday's win against the New York Giants to facing the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.