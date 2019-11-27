CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was hospitalized Wednesday evening after his van rolled over and ended up on its side on top of a parked car.
The accident happened at 7:50 p.m. in the 4200 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.
The 69-year-old driver was headed south on Michigan Avenue in the Ford minivan when he struck a parked vehicle, causing the van to roll over until it hit a second parked vehicle, police said.
The van then came to rest facing north on Michigan Avenue – resting on the second vehicle it hit, police said.
There was nobody in either of the parked vehicles, and there were no additional passengers in the Ford, police said.
The man who had been driving the Ford van was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
He was cited for an expired registration and may be issued additional citations, police said.