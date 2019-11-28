CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old boy was wounded in the neck on Thanksgiving Day when a bullet came through the wall in a Roseland neighborhood home.
The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 100 block of West 114th Street, police said.
The boy was inside a home when he suffered a graze wound to his neck upon hearing shots in the area, police said.
The bullet traveled through the wall before striking the boy, police said.
It is believed that the shooters were firing from the 11300 block of South Perry Avenue around the corner, where spent shell casings were found, police said.
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.
Sources said police do not believe the boy was the target of the shooting.
Area South detectives were investigating Thursday afternoon.