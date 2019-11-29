CHICAGO (CBS)– The biggest shopping day of the year is here. It’s Black Friday and many shoppers are looking to get their hands on the sales.
CBS 2 was live at Woodfield Mall, when stores opened at 6 a.m.
Lines started forming outside of stores including Pandora and H&M early Friday.
There are more than 200 stores at Woodfield Mall.
This is also the biggest shopping day since the terrifying incident in September, where a man drove his SUV into the mall sending shoppers running for cover.
Of course, there will be extra security at the mall Friday like any other Black Friday.
The National Retail Federation says more than half of all shoppers started buying their gifts earlier this month.
But, millions are still expected to come out this Black Friday weekend to get the best deals.