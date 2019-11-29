CHICAGO (CBS)– Lines formed overnight at Binny’s in Lincoln Park as customers waited to get their hands on a new Bourbon County Stout.
It’s the ninth year the special brew is being made by Goose Island. Doors opened at 7 a.m.
This is a Thanksgiving-time tradition.
The annual Black Friday release of Bourbon County Stout has been a tradition since 2010.
Goose Island will be serving Bourbon County Stout donuts to fans in line Friday.