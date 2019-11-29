CHICAGO (CBS) — Looking ahead to Christmas, the CTA’s holiday starts its routes on Friday.
The CTA said this year’s six-car train has all new scenes. And, of course, Santa will also be out riding the rails. The special elves workshop train will be out on Saturdays.
The holiday train now joins the annual holiday bus that began rolling on Tuesday. It travels 15 different routes throughout Chicago.
You can see the bright lights, decorations and artwork from kids at Perkins Bass Elementary School.
There’s no extra fee for hopping on board this holiday ride.