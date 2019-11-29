CHICAGO (CBS) — Crystal Lake police are searching for a missing 89-year-old man who may have gotten lost on his way to visit family on Thanksgiving.
Police say family last spoke to Frank Hyden on the phone Thursday at 5:30 p.m. He was supposed to go to a family member’s home in northwest suburban Woodstock, but didn’t show, authorities say.
Police said they don’t suspect foul play and believe Hyden may have gotten lost on his way to Woodstock.
Illinois State Police issued an endangered missing person advisory and said Hyden has a medical condition that places him in danger.
Hyden drives a silver 2015 Chevrolet Spark with an Illinois plate. He is described as 5’11 weighing about 200 lbs, with balding gray hair, a gray beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark colored ball cap and sweatshirt.
Anyone with information should call Crystal Lake police at 815-356-3620.