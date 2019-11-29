  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Animal Adoption, Chicago, PAWS Chicago, The Great Escape


CHICAGO (CBS) — Olivia is the PAWS Dog of the week.

She’s a sweet little soul who wants to be as close to her humans as possible. She is 10 years old but don’t let her age fool you.

Olivia has the energy of a playful little pup. She’s a lover of long walks, car rides and gets along with just about everybody.

Olivia, along with many other adorable dogs and cats are available for adoption at the PAWS Chicago Adoption Center in Lincoln Park located at 1997 North Clybourn Avenue.

For more information, click here for the PAWS Chicago website.