CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is charged with first-degree murder in a Ford Heights home invasion that left one man dead and a woman injured, officials say.
Timothy McClendon Jr., 28, is accused of forcing his way into a residence in the 1100 block of Seeley Avenue in suburban Ford Heights Tuesday around noon. Deangelo Curtis, 34, was found shot with a gun in his hand, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, and pronounced dead at the scene. A 36-year-old woman was also found shot and was taken to Franciscan St. James Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.
The sheriff’s office said McClendon forced his way into the home and shot Curtis. Curtis shot the woman in the crossfire and also shot McClendon, who was found at Franciscan Health in Dyer, Indiana, authorities say.
McClendon has been charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and a violation of an order of protection. He is being held without bond and his next court date is Dec. 3.