CHICAGO (CBS)– After a mild Thanksgiving, there is a rainy weekend ahead.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, Friday will be cloudy with temperatures in the 40s. She said rain is expected to start Friday night after midnight.
Another busy day on the weather maps! Big storms for the Western Half of the US. We will get rain from this Saturday and Sunday @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/QKNmM3qA06
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) November 29, 2019
The heavy rain will begin on Saturday and continue into Sunday. Snow could mix in with the rain on Sunday.
Wet Saturday ahead…Sunday will be more sporadic precip…but could mix with some snow. @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/TmpDWyEPaf
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) November 29, 2019
Glaros said some areas could see over an inch of rain.