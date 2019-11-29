  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPaid Program
    09:30 AMPaid Program
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Weather, Weekend Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– After a mild Thanksgiving, there is a rainy weekend ahead.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, Friday will be cloudy with temperatures in the 40s. She said rain is expected to start Friday night after midnight.

The heavy rain will begin on Saturday and continue into Sunday. Snow could mix in with the rain on Sunday.

Glaros said some areas could see over an inch of rain.