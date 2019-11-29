Trubisky Throws 3-Yard Touchdown Pass To Montgomery With 2:17 Left As Bears Beat LionsMitchell Trubisky threw a go-ahead, 3-yard touchdown pass to David Montgomery with 2:17 left, lifting the Chicago Bears to a win over the slumping Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Bulls Fall Short To Golden State In Thanksgiving Eve GameEric Paschall scored 25 points and the Warriors emphatically closed out a tight game after their failure two days earlier, holding off the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night for just their second win at new Chase Center.

WWE Makes Major Change To Top Star Seth RollinsTop WWE star Seth Rollins' heel turn comes following a rough showing for the Raw roster at the recent Survivor Series.

Indiana Couple Gets Married On-Ice At Chicago Wolves GameIt was a hockey game to remember for two Chicago Wolves fans and 8,000 of their closest friends.

Bears Vs. Detroit Lions: Three Things To Watch ForThey’re 29th in the league in both yards per attempt and rushing yards per game. Maybe they can get it going this week against a Lions defense weak against everything on defense.

Chicago Bears Vs. Detroit Lions: Some Facts You Need To KnowThe Chicago Bears are looking to extend their winning streak against the Lions to four games when they meet in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day.