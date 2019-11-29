  • CBS 2On Air

By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Thanksgiving weekend will continue to show cloudy skies with rain changing into snow.

CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis reports clouds will linger with rain coming through by morning. Rain will likely cover the area for most of Saturday as winds become gusty.

Friday night: Cloudy with rain by morning. Low of 35.

Saturday: Breezy with rain likely. High of 43.

Sunday: Rain mixed with snow with a high near 40.

Taking a look at the extended forecast, after this weekend’s wet system the rest of the week looks dry.

Temperatures will stay near 40 through the rest of next week.