CHICAGO (CBS) — The Thanksgiving weekend will continue to show cloudy skies with rain changing into snow.
CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis reports clouds will linger with rain coming through by morning. Rain will likely cover the area for most of Saturday as winds become gusty.
Friday night: Cloudy with rain by morning. Low of 35.
Saturday: Breezy with rain likely. High of 43.
Sunday: Rain mixed with snow with a high near 40.
Taking a look at the extended forecast, after this weekend’s wet system the rest of the week looks dry.
Temperatures will stay near 40 through the rest of next week.