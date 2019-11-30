CHICAGO (CBS) — Three women have been arrested after leading police on a chase, when Lake County Sheriff’s deputies recognized them as the suspects in a string of shoplifting incidents.
Lake County Sheriff’s Sgt. Christopher Covelli said two deputies were on patrol in Deer Park around 5:45 p.m. Friday, when they saw a white Chevy Impala drive by them in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 21800 block of West Long Grove Road.
The deputies recognized the women inside from police bulletins regarding recent retail thefts in the Chicago area, and the Impala had been reported stolen from downstate Bloomington, police said.
When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the Impala fled south on Route 12, and crashed into three vehicles and a sheriff’s squad car at the intersection of Route 12 and Lake Cook Road.
The Impala continued heading east on Lake Cook Road, before entering the southbound lanes of Highway 53, and crashing into a ditch. All three women inside the car started running away.
A sheriff’s deputy used his Taser to subdue the driver, 18-year-old Jonva Vivetter. Two other women – 21-year-old Jamesha McChristine and 20-year-old Dezire Cashay Ann Parker – also were arrested.
During a search of the Impala, deputies found $2,500 worth of stolen retail merchandise.
Vivetter has been charged with one felony count each of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing police. She also was wanted on several arrest warrants – including shoplifting charges in Kane County, Arlington Heights, and Cook County; a retail theft charge in Skokie; and charges of retail theft, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault in Lake County.
Parker and McChristine were charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Vivetter’s bond has been set at $250,000. Bond information was not immediately available for Parker and McChristine.