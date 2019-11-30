  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are questioning a person of interest in the shooting of a 14-year-old girl on Friday evening in the Little Village neighborhood.

The teen approached a woman on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Drake Avenue around 5:45 p.m., police said. The girl had arranged to make a purchase from the woman.

The girl told police the woman pulled out a gun and shot her in the chest during the exchange.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The woman fled the scene in a white sedan. Police said a pellet gun was recovered nearby.

Saturday morning, police said they were questioning a person of interest in the shooting.

Area Central detectives are investigating.