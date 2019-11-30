CHICAGO (CBS) — If you park your car on the street in Chicago tonight, make sure to double-check the signs, or your vehicle could get towed.
The city’s winter overnight parking ban begins tonight. On 107 miles of main streets, parking is prohibited between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. from Dec. 1 through April 1.
Earlier this week, city crews posted flyers on cars parked on those streets to remind motorists of the upcoming parking ban.
Ignoring the overnight parking ban can result in a $60 parking ticket and having your car towed, which would mean an additional $150 towing fee and $20 per day storage fee.
Parking is banned on another 500 miles of main streets in Chicago whenever there are at least 2 inches of snow on the street, no matter what time or date.
While rarely enforced, violating the 2-inch snow parking ban also can result in a $60 parking ticket. The city also might relocate your car to another street parking spot if it’s parked on a designated 2-inch parking route.