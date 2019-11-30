Winter Overnight Parking Ban Begins TonightIf you park your car on the street in Chicago tonight, make sure to double-check the signs, or your vehicle could get towed.

Former Democratic Campaign Staffer Alaina Hampton Settles Lawsuit Against Speaker Michael Madigan's Political CommitteesThe lawsuit Hampton filed in March 2018 alleged that she was hindered from advancing in the speaker’s organization after alleging sexual harassment by a top Madigan lieutenant, Kevin Quinn.

Chicago Weather: Rainy And Windy Weekend, With Lakeshore Flood WarningA lakeshore flood warning has been issued from noon Saturday through midnight Saturday night, as winds of 25 to 35 mph -- and gusts of up to 40 mph -- are creating waves of 8 to 11 feet on Lake Michigan.

Man Fatally Shot On IIT Campus In BronzevillePolice said the man was walking near 33rd and Wabash around 10:40 p.m., when two men walked up and one of them shot him twice in the leg and once in the face.