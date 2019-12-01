NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — One person was rescued from a fire Sunday morning in Naperville.
The Naperville Fire Department was called out at 9:43 a.m. for the fire in the 800 block of North Main Street.
The fire was in the basement, and firefighters found heavy smoke throughout the spilt-level residence.
Naperville police said two people evacuated the home on their own, while a third was still inside when firefighters arrived.
Naperville police officers and firefighters quickly rescued that person, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Two residents and three Naperville police officers were also evaluated by medics, but were not hospitalized.
Several pets were also rescued from the building, but one was unaccounted for after the fire.
No injuries to firefighters were reported.